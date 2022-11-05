Ueda 1 stroke ahead after 3 rounds of LPGA’s Toto Classic

SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Momoko Ueda of Japan has shot a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the LPGA Toto Classic. Ueda also held a one-shot lead after the second round. Ueda is one shot ahead of Gemma Dryburgh who shot a 65 for the best round of the day. Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand also had a 65 but was far off the pace at the Seta Golf Course in western Japan. Ueda has won this tournament twice. Japanese player Miyu Yamashita shot a 69 and was two strokes back. The field is tightly bunched with nine other players within five shots of the lead.

