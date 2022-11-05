Philadelphia police say 9 wounded in shooting outside bar

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a bar Saturday night in which there was no clear motive. Police say the victims were shot around 10:45 p.m. near Kensington and Allegheny avenues. All nine victims were hospitalized and police say two were critical and the others were in stable condition. Police say gunmen emerged from a black vehicle parked in the middle of the block and struck nine people with about 40 shots fired. There were no immediate arrests and Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford says police could not immediately determine a reason for the shooting.

