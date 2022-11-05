Nix, No. 8 Oregon turn up gadget plays, beat Colorado 49-10

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Bo Nix and the Oregon offense found creative ways to score, including an offensive lineman catching a touchdown pass and a linebacker scoring from short, as the eighth-ranked Ducks cruised to a 49-10 win over Colorado. In windy conditions, the Ducks breezed to their eighth straight win. The Ducks dialed up one gadget play after another, with offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. catching a 4-yard TD pass and linebacker Noah Sewell scoring on a 1-yard plunge. Even Nix got into the trick-play act by catching an 18-yard touchdown pass from tailback Bucky Irving. Nix also threw two touchdown passes and ran for two.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.