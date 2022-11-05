Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said back in August, a Salinas woman left her home and was found dead in Big Sur weeks later.

The death of Kayeleigh Alyssa Gammill, 20, is now being investigated by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a suspicious death, according to Salinas Police. A cause of death has not been determined.

Meanwhile, her family is still grieving her death. They say they want answers and ask the public for help finding them.

Kayleigh went missing on August 17th from her home at Tynan Village in Salinas. She was found nearly two weeks later in Big Sur on August 30th, her family told KION.

Investigators told her family that she was found about 200 yards from the road and about a mile away from Dolan Creek. Investigators are unsure whether her body was dumped there or if she died where she was found.

Kayleigh was described as "very much so loved and is incredibly missed by her family and friends."

KION has reached out to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office for an update on her case. We are awaiting a response.

You can help her family with funeral costs by donating on their gofundme here.

People with information are encouraged to call Detective Wilson with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department at (831) 759-7203, or the tip line is 1-888-833-4847.