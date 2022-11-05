Bagozzi, Leonard-Osbourne lead Marist past Morehead State

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Brock Bagozzi threw two touchdown passes, Glenmour Leonard-Osbourne returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and Marist defeated Morehead State 31-21. Although Morehead State never led, the score was tied at 7, 14 and 21 before Bagozzi hit Wyatt McMahon with a 9-yard touchdown pass with 4:44 remaining in the game. The Eagles fumbled on their next possession and Marist took a 10-point lead on Luke Paladino’s 46-yard field goal with 2:26 remaining. After Morehead State tied it at 7 in the second quarter, Leonard-Osbourne returned the kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. Bagozzi was 21-of-30 passing for 232 yards and Leonard-Osbourne had 214 total yards.

