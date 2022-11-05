Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims

There are just days to go before Qatar hosts the World Cup, and rights groups fear the window for addressing the widespread exploitation of foreign workers could soon close. The long run-up to this month’s World Cup has brought unprecedented scrutiny to the treatment of the millions of foreign workers who built stadiums and other infrastructure, and who will staff hotels and sweep the streets during the world’s biggest sporting event. Qatar has enacted a raft of reforms in recent years that have been praised by the U.N. as well as rights groups. But activists say abuses ranging from unpaid wages to harsh working conditions are still widespread.

