Rune reaches Paris Masters semis after No. 1 Alcaraz retires

PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Holger Rune of Denmark has advanced to the Paris Masters semifinals after eliminating top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz. In a match pitting 19-year-old former junior doubles partners, Rune was leading 6-3, 6-6 and 3-1 in the tiebreaker when the U.S. Open champion Alcaraz retired. This was a few minutes after he had treatment on an abdominal muscle at the changeover. Rune reached his first semis at Masters level and next faces eighth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime. He beat No. 16 Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4.

