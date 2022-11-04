Skip to Content
Royal Oaks man sentenced to 42 years for sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl

Monterey County Sheriff's Office

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni that a Royal Oaks man was sentenced to 42 years in prison for forcible lewd acts on a child under 14 years of age.

Jose Nicolas De La Torre, 25, will serve this sentence after being found guilty of two counts on the same child, said Pacioni. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

In July 2021, a family member called the Monterey County Sheriff's Office to report the past sexual abuse of a young girl. Detectives interviewed several witnesses to confirm De La Torre had sexually abused Jane Doe, said Pacioni.

The victim was only eight-years-old at the time and was vulnerable to De La Torre's predatory abuse, said Pacioni. When detectives confronted De La Torre, he admitted to everything his victim reported.

