Revelers return to Hong Kong 7s for 1st time since pandemic

HONG KONG (AP) — Thousands of revelers have returned to Hong Kong Stadium to enjoy a highly anticipated international rugby sevens tournament for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It wasn’t a celebration for everyone. Some international fans unaware of the city’s pandemic restrictions were being turned away at the gate. The Hong Kong Sevens is a popular stop on the World Rugby Sevens Series circuit. And it’s part of the government’s drive to restore the city’s image as a vibrant financial hub after it scrapped mandatory hotel quarantine for travelers. A total of 24,000 fans attended the event on Friday.

