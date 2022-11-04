Police investigating sex allegations against ex-Spur Primo

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police have begun investigating allegations that former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo exposed himself on multiple occasions to a former team therapist during counseling sessions. Dr. Hillary Cauthen filed a lawsuit against the Spurs and Primo, claiming the 19-year-old exposed his genitals to her nine times during multiple sessions. In addition to the civil complaint, Cauthen filed a criminal complaint against Primo. The Bexar County Sheriff’s office says it has begun a preliminary investigation.

