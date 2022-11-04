Man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi waives court appearance, future hearings set

By Virginia Langmaid, CNN

David DePape — the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, one week ago — on Friday waived his appearance in a San Francisco Superior Court.

A status hearing was set for November 28 and a preliminary hearing was set for December 14.

DePape is charged with six counts relating to the attack including attempted murder, burglary, assault, false imprisonment and threatening the family member of a public official. He has pleaded not guilty to all state charges.

Bail was not addressed during Friday’s hearing. DePape is currently being held without bail.

During the hearing it was disclosed that Judge Loretta M. Giorgi previously worked with Pelosi’s daughter, Christine, at the San Francisco City Attorney’s office in the 1990s. Giorgi said she has “not seen or heard or talked to Ms. Pelosi” since then.

This is a breaking story an will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.