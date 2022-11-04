Luria makes final case for democracy, vies for Black voters

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria is spending the closing days of her reelection campaign in the new parts of her Virginia district to gain the support of Black residents whose votes could well determine if she gets a third term. The church visits and front yard barbecues are different settings for the former Navy commander, who has often campaigned with a military backdrop. But Luria finds herself in a dead heat with her Republican challenger as she tries to make the closing argument that this race is a referendum on democracy itself.

