Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:17 PM

Hollister Animal Shelter closes to public temporarily due to limited staffing

Hollister Police Animal Care & Services

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Animal Shelter said due to limited staffing, they will close to the public temporarily. They did not give an estimated time for reopening.

The shelter announced that it will continue animal care as normal, and field services will remain active. Nigh kennels will remain open to the public and will be checked regularly.

The shelter is located at 1331 South Street in Hollister.

If you have a general animal inquiry please contact our office at (831) 636-4320 and a staff member will return your phone call as soon as possible.

If you have an animal related emergency, please contact 911 and the appropriate agency will respond. We appreciate the public’s understanding during this time.

If you have a general animal inquiry please contact our office at (831) 636-4320 and a staff member will return your phone call as soon as possible.
If you have an animal related emergency, please contact 911 and the appropriate agency will respond. We appreciate the public’s understanding during this time.
Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content