German gym outlets CEO confirmed dead after Costa Rica crash

BERLIN (AP) — The RSG Group of gym outlets says its founder and CEO, Rainer Schaller, has been confirmed dead after the crash of a small plane off Costa Rica late last month. The plane disappeared from radar just off the Central American country’s Caribbean coast on Oct. 21. RSG Group, whose outlets include Gold’s Gym and McFit, confirmed shortly afterward that Schaller, family and friends had been on board. On Friday, it said in a statement that Schaller and his son had been identified as deceased. It said that his partner, the pilot and others are still missing.

