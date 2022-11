LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have activated left guard Cody Whitehair. The 30-year-old had gone on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury that he suffered in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2. Whitehair has been a fixture on the Bears line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016. The Bears host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.