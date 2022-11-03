European tour offers boost in prize money, new minimum pay

The European tour is offering record prize money and minimum pay for its members. The tour announced the schedule for its new season that starts at the end of this month. The total prize fund is just over $144 million. That doesn’t include the majors or the Match Play in Texas. It also is giving its full members $150,000 that count against their earnings. If someone doesn’t make $150,000 this season, the tour will make up the difference. It’s similar to a PGA Tour program. The tour has the Australian Open on the schedule and four new events in Asia.

