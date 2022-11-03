Ben Simmons to miss at least 2 more games with knee soreness

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss at least the next two games with left knee soreness, extending his absence to at least four in a row in his first season playing for the Brooklyn Nets. Jacque Vaughn, coaching the team after the ouster of Steve Nash, said Thursday after practice that Simmons has been getting treatment in hopes of reducing the swelling. Vaughn said Simmons wouldn’t play at Washington on Friday or at Charlotte on Saturday. He didn’t rule out Simmons playing on Monday at Dallas in the final game of the trip. Simmons averaged 6.2 points in Brooklyn’s first six games.

