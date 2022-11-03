Amnesty: Fuel suppliers aiding Myanmar attacks on civilians

BANGKOK (AP) — Amnesty International is urging suppliers of aviation fuel to Myanmar to suspend their shipments to prevent the military from using them to conduct air attacks on civilian targets. The London-based rights group says it has documented diversion of aviation fuel that is supposed to be used only for civilian travel and transport to the military. It also called on Puma Energy Asia, a company owned by global commodity giant Trafigura that is a major supplier to Myanmar, to limit damage caused by the use of jet fuel obtained by the military. The report follows reports of recent air strikes that have killed dozens of civilians.

By ELAINE KURTENBACH and GRANT PECK Associated Press

