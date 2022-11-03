Most families allowed back home after derailment, acid spill
PAULINA, La. (AP) — Authorities in southeast Louisiana’s St. James Parish say all but two families have been allowed to return to their homes a day after a train car derailment and sulfuric acid leak force the evacuation of 200 residences. The parish president says cleanup — including excavation of soil — was required at two homes closest to the spill site. Authorities had begun a street-by-street lifting of the evacuation earlier Thursday. The evacuation was ordered after the Wednesday afternoon derailment of Canadian National railroad cars roughly 40 miles west of New Orleans.