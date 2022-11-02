Women disrupt Supreme Court arguments to protest Dobbs decision

By Jessica Schneider, CNN

At the start of oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, several women rose out of their seats inside the courtroom to voice their opposition to this summer’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The courtroom is once again open to the public after the Covid-19 pandemic, and the women were seated at the back of the courtroom.

“I respectfully rise to denounce Dobbs,” the first woman who rose said. “Women, vote!” She was taken away from the courtroom by security.

Another woman rose seconds later to say: “The right to be choose will not be taken away. Women, vote for your right to choose.”

A third rose shortly thereafter: “We will restore our right to choose. Women of America, vote!”

All three women were led out of the courtroom.

None of the justices responded or acknowledged the protestors.

The Supreme Court is hearing a case Wednesday morning on the scope of the Bank Secrecy Act.

