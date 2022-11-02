Wife of Phillies’ Hoskins puts beers on her World Series tab

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The wife of Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins has been buying beers for fans during postseason games. The beer runs are suddenly as popular as the ones the Phillies keep putting on the scoreboard. Hoskins tweeted her location during postseason games and fans found her before Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday setting up another freebie. She paid for about 100 beers and posed for selfies and photos with groups of fans in celebration.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.