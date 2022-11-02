Grizzlies hold off late Blazers rally for 111-106 win

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 29 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter alone, and the Memphis Grizzlies withstood a late rally by the Portland Trail Blazers for a 111-106 victory. Ja Morant had 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Grizzlies, who led by as many as 17 early in the fourth quarter. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak. Playing without injured star Damian Lillard, the Blazers were led by Anfernee Simons with 31 points. Jusuf Nurkic added 23 points and 13 rebounds.

