Germany moves ahead with massive energy relief package

BERLIN (AP) — German officials have agreed on the main details of a plan to provide up to 200 billion euros ($198 billion) in subsidies to households and businesses to ease the strain of high gas, electricity and heating prices. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the governors of Germany’s 16 states agreed Wednesday on a two-stage plan to tackle high gas prices that largely mirrors the recommendations last month of an expert panel. Scholz’s Cabinet agreed that the state will take on the cost of gas customers’ planned monthly bill in December. That will be followed by a price subsidy for part of what households use starting in March at the latest and through April 2024.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.