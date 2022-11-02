Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California

By JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall.

The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through the day in Northern California mountains, where highway conditions led to spinouts and crashes after the potent cold front moved in on Tuesday. Authorities urged motorists to check for chain controls.

A foot (30.5 centimeters) of snow fell at UC Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Lab by late morning, and another few inches were expected through the day. The Reno, Nevada, weather office reported up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) on Lake Tahoe’s west shore.

The Eastern Sierra’s Mammoth Mountain resort reported 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) of new snow, around-the-clock snowmaking as conditions allowed, and plans to open for the season a week early on Nov. 5 with access to a very limited number of runs.

Rainfall across Southern California was generally light but winter weather advisories were issued for the region’s mountains into Thursday morning. Forecasters said snow levels could plunge to elevations as low as 2,500 feet (762 meters) as cold air from Canada flowed into the region.

Forecasters said the major Interstate 5 corridor over Tejon Pass north of Los Angeles could be impacted by snow and gusty winds on Thursday.

Another chance of rain and snow was possible early next week.