Abortion-rights protesters briefly interrupt Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters opposed to the Supreme Court’s decision overturning abortion rights briefly interrupted arguments at the court Wednesday, and they urged women to vote in next week’s elections. It was the first courtroom disruption since the court’s decision in June that stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. Three people stood up in the courtroom in the first few minutes of Wednesday’s session to denounce the abortion ruling. One protester said: “Our right to choose will not be taken away,” and then added, “Women, vote for our right to choose.” The justices didn’t appear to react to the disruption. The protesters didn’t resist when police led them away.

