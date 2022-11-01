Job openings hit 10.7M despite Fed attempts to cool economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in September, suggesting that the American labor market is not cooling as fast as the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve hoped. Employers posted 10.7 million job vacancies in September, up from 10.2 million in August, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Economists had expected the number of job openings to drop below 10 million. For the past two years, as the economy rebounded from 2020′s COVID-19 recession, employers have complained they can’t find enough workers

