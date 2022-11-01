Ships sail after Russia exits grain deal, but future in flux

LONDON (AP) — Ships loaded with grain have departed Ukraine despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies. The U.N. said Tuesday that three ships carrying corn, wheat and sunflower meal left Ukraine through a humanitarian sea corridor set up in July. A total of 14 ships also sailed Monday following Russia’s weekend exit from the grain deal. But the United Nations said vessels wouldn’t move Wednesday, raising concerns about future shipments. Turkey and the U.N. are trying to broker a resolution. Analysts say Russia is likely using its withdrawal as a bargaining chip to get what wants from the deal, such as easing the way for its fertilizer exports.

