‘Heartstopper’ star Kit Connor comes out as bi, says he was forced to

By Alex Cooper

LOS ANGELES, California (Advocate Channel) — Kit Connor, who stars in the Netflix hit show Heartstopper, came out as bisexual on Monday.

In a tweet, he said that was forced to reveal his sexuality.

“Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye,” the British actor wrote.

Connor had posted weeks before that he was “deleting Twitter” after he was accused of queerbaiting — that is, seeming to be part of the LGBTQ+ community or benefiting from the community without saying he was part of it.

He did not elaborate on Monday why he felt forced to come out.

In Heartstopper, Connor plays Nick Nelson, a high school student who develops feelings for his out gay classmate Charlie Spring, who is played by Joe Locke. The show features Connor’s character coming out as bisexual to his mother, played by Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, as well as his burgeoning relationship with Spring.

In response to the tweet, fans and fellow actors alike rallied behind Connor and voiced their support for the young actor. A number of the comments also condemned making a person come out.

Co-star Kizzy Edgell, who plays Darcy Olsson on the show, tweeted, “[I’m] sorry this has been so disgustingly rough on you.”

They added, “[You’ve] been treated so unfairly.”

The writer behind the graphic novel series on which the show Heartstopper is based, Alice Oseman, tweeted, “I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as F–K. Kit you are amazing.”

“Sending all our love and solidarity Kit,” British LGBTQ+ rights group Stonewall wrote. “Nobody should ever be forced to come out before they are ready. This is your own journey and no one else’s!”

Earlier this year, Connor shut down speculation over his sexual orientation. “Twitter is so funny man,” he wrote in May, “apparently some people on here know my sexuality better than I do…”

Heartstopper season 2 is currently in production.

