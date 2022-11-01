Gilgeous-Alexander’s 34 help Thunder push win streak to 4

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 15 points down in the second half to defeat the Orlando Magic 116-108 for their fourth straight win. Aleksej Pokusevski added 16 points for the Thunder. Oklahoma City improved to 4-3 and has a winning record for the first time since nine games into the 2020-21 season. Wendell Carter, Jr. tied a career high with 30 points and Franz Wagner added 20 for Orlando. Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Magic.

