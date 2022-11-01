Federal judge appoints receiver to manage Mississippi jail

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has appointed a receiver to temporarily manage a Mississippi jail to improve conditions. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Monday selected Wendell M. France Sr., a public safety consultant, former correctional administrator and 27-year member of the Baltimore Police Department to remedy “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” at the Hinds County Raymond Detention Center. Reeves placed the jail into receivership in July after citing poor conditions for prisoners. France will have 120 days from the date of his appointment to develop a draft plan reforming the jail’s conditions.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

