Deputies investigating death at Santa Cruz County Jail

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office investigates an inmate's death at the Main Jail on Tuesday morning.

At around 7:45 a.m., an inmate was found in medical distress, said deputies. When aid arrived, they tried life-saving methods but were unsuccessful. Deputies confirm this was not a suicide attempt.

The patient was pronounced dead at 8:16 a.m. The cause of death is being investigated.

The patient's name will be released upon notification of next of kin, said deputies.

