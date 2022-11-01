Biden tears into GOP, labels DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate’

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden is campaigning hard, one week before the midterm elections, tearing into Republicans for proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. Biden’s trip to Florida on Tuesday started with remarks in Hallandale Beach, where he prayed that God would deliver his opponents “some enlightenment.” And at a later event for Charlie Crist, running against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, he declared that “Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate.” In a final campaign sprint before Election Day, Biden is to campaign for Democrats in New Mexico, California and Pennsylvania by this weekend.

