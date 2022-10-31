WORLD CUP WATCH: Messi back in supreme form ahead of Qatar

Lionel Messi is back in supreme form and it’s just in time for the World Cup. The Argentina forward has scored 12 goals in his last 10 games for his club and his country for his best run of performances since joining Paris Saint-Germain after that emotional departure from Barcelona. The stats speak for themselves. He has seven goals in the French league and that is more than he had in his entire first season at PSG. He has four goals in four games in the Champions League and nine goals in his last three games for Argentina.

