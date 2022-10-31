Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for much of Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive barrage of Russian strikes has hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities in Ukraine. Monday’s knocked out water and power supplies in retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend. Many Kyiv residents were left without water. Kyiv authorities took measures to curtail electricity consumption. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Monday’s bombardment was meant to retaliate for what he said was Saturday’s Ukrainian aerial and underwater drone attack. He claimed the attack targeted Russia’s Sevastopol-based Black Sea Fleet on the Russian-annexed Crimea Peninsula.

By ANDREW MELDRUM, SAM MEDNICK and HANNA ARHIROVA Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.