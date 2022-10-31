Santa Cruz Warriors host media day

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Sea Dubs hosted media day this Monday afternoon, and the entire team was out.

Gearing up for Friday night's home opener against the Clippers at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Ahead of the big game, players were taking team photos. Some were showing off their dance moves and others were even playing video games out on the court.

It was all part of media day, and players previewed what fans can look forward to this upcoming season.

It's going to be exciting, it's going to be fast-paced, there is going to be a lot of oohs and aahs, a lot of threes, a lot of scoring, but with this group, we'll definitely play a lot of defense," said forward, Stokley Chaffee. "So it will be a lot of two-level excitement."

"We got the guys who can do that. Expect just how you watch golden state," said guard Zeke Moore. "I think we'll have the same plays, the same system, fast-paced, up-tempo defense, just fun basketball. Fun basketball."