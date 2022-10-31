Lukaku injured again in major World Cup concern for Belgium

MILAN, Italy (AP) — Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has sustained another hamstring injury in a major concern for Belgium ahead of the World Cup. Lukaku’s latest injury was revealed after medical tests and Inter says the striker “will be re-evaluated in a few days.” The World Cup starts in less than three weeks in Qatar. Lukaku is Belgium’s first-choice striker. He has just returned after two months out with a hamstring injury. He came off the bench against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday and Sampdoria in the Italian league on Saturday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.