Haiti police to probe reporter’s death hit during protest

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s National Police are investigating the death of a journalist who witnesses said was struck in the head by a police tear gas canister. Police Chief Frantz Elbé said in a statement late Sunday that officers were forced to fire tear gas to control a “hostile crowd” attacking a police station. Witnesses told The Associated Press that journalists including deceased reporter Romelson Vilsaint had gathered at a police station in Delmas on Sunday to demand the release of a colleague detained while covering a protest.

