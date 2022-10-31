Four Soledad gang members arrested in Greenfield, three loaded guns found

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they arrested four known gang members in city limits Sunday night around 11 p.m.

Police said they stopped a car near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Tom Rodgers Circle for traffic violations. The driver, David Madrigal, 22, of Soledad, was driving drunk with a suspended license.

In the car were Francisco Ochoa, 19, Gabriel Hernandez, 20, and Josue Acosta, 19, all from Soledad. Police said Hernandez and Acosta were in possession of loaded handguns tucked in their waistbands.

During the search of the vehicle, a loaded .45 semiautomatic handgun was found where Acosta was sitting.

All four were arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on firearms and gang charges, said police.