Journalist crushed to death at ex-Pakistan PM Khan’s march

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a female journalist has been crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march held by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The 36-year-old journalist died Sunday after slipping down from Khan’s container truck. Khan expressed his grief and paused the march following the tragic incident. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the chief minister of Punjab province say they will support the journalist’s family, including covering the living costs and educational expenses of her children. Khan and thousands of his supporters started their march from Lahore on Friday to the nation’s capital, Islamabad, to challenge Sharif’s government and demand early elections.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.