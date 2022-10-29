Matsiko World Orphan Choir visits the Central Coast

MONTEREY, California (KION-TV) The Village Project's Emanyatta Program is hosting the Matsiko World Orphan Choir on Saturday, October 29th from 2-4 pm at the MPC Music Hall.

The event begins with Emanyatta's libation, which is an opening ceremony that pays homage to our African ancestors that came before us. Followed by a performance by the Matsiko World Orphan Choir from Liberia, Africa. The choir is an ambassador of hope that use the unifying power of music to uplift every child, bring joy to all who listen, and inspire generosity that provides a complete education for vulnerable children.

Emanyatta is a program The Village Project started to help students of African descent connect with their heritage. Emanyatta means “Warrior’s Camp” in Maasai. It was originally a 5-year project with a goal to prove that children of African Ancestry will not develop mental health issues, if they have strong racial pride and identity. The program has since continued to serve it'itss local community.

This event is open to the public, just look for the yellow balloons to guide you.