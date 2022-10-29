Bucks outlast Hawks 123-115 to maintain perfect record

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks responded after falling behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Saturday night and remain unbeaten. Antetokounmpo scored 30 of his 34 points after halftime and also had 17 rebounds. Holiday also had 12 assists as the Bucks withstood Trae Young’s 42-point effort. Antetokounmpo has scored 151 points over his last four games. That represents the highest output he’s had for any four-game stretch in his career.

