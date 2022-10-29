17 Australian women, children return from Syrian camp

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia says four women and their 13 children who were held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 have become only the second group of Australians to be repatriated from the war-torn country. Australian officials had assessed the group as the most vulnerable among 60 Australian women and children held in the Syrian camp. Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said the newcomers could face “law enforcement action” if a counterterrorism investigation team finds evidence of any offense. An Opposition home affairs spokesperson asked what steps had been taken to ensure Australians’ safety from the potentially radicalized arrivals. The prime minister said he would follow all security advice on what risk the women and children posed, but did not divulge details.

