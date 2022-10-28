World Series: 1-all, Phils, Phanatic see Astros on Halloween

No telling how well Philadelphia pitcher Noah Syndergaard will do in Game 3 of the World Series. Or whether Astros dynamo Jose Altuve will deliver another three hits. But there will be one sure thing at Citizens Bank Park on Monday when the World Series resumes with the teams tied at 1-all: the Phillie Phanatic will put on quite a show on Halloween night. The fuzzy, green Phillies mascot is always a fan favorite, and is set to entertain the crowd at the first World Series game in Philly since 2009. Philadelphia went 5-0 at home in eliminating defending World Series champion Atlanta and San Diego in the playoffs, outscoring them by a total of 35-15. Syndergaard will start against Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.