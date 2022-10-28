Tucker’s 2 HRs, 4 RBIs fall short, Astros lose Series opener
By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker got the fans jumping with a leadoff homer in the second inning. Then he hit a three-run drive in the third. Ahead 5-0, the Houston Astros finally were going to win a World Series opener. Instead, Tucker’s first two Series home runs weren’t quite enough. J.T. Realmuto tied the score with a two-run double off Justin Verlander, then hit a go-ahead home run in the 10th that lifted the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-5 victory.