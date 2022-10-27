Withdrawal of study highlights tension in US intel community
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A team of CIA experts that studied lessons learned from the contentious 2020 vote had to unexpectedly withdraw its study after getting pushback from rank-and-file intelligence officers. The dispute over a relatively routine study and its unusual withdrawal highlight ongoing tension over how to address the varying foreign threats to U.S. elections. Some former officers say that in an increasingly polarized America, some of those tensions have spilled over inside the nominally apolitical world of intelligence.