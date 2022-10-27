‘We will always be Grannie Strong!’; Milwaukee Dancing Grannies respond to Brooks verdict

By Jason Lee

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Among the six victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy were four people affiliated with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, who were performing at the parade before being hit by the SUV driven by Darrell Brooks.

Following Brooks being found guilty of all charges on Wednesday, Oct. 26, the organization took to Facebook to express their optimism that their mission will continue. They also noted that justice, in their eyes, has been served.

Their full statement can be found below:

Justice has been served and the Grannies are grateful to ALL who supported seeing the legal process through this point. Sentencing is yet to come. Even with all of this….lives are still gone. Lives are forever changed. A guilty verdict will never fix or change that. Now, is the next stage of learning to live the pain of terrible and totally senseless loss.

The next few months with parades will be hard, and will also be an active sign of resilience, of still living with deep and real trauma, as well as making choices to do what we need to do to heal individually and as a group. We will go on. Ultimately darkness will not overcome the light. We will grow and we will always be Grannie Strong!

We ask that the privacy of individuals and the group be respected.

We look forward to our busy holiday parade season, which begins on Nov 12th. We will see you at the Waukesha Christmas parade on December 4th.

Granny Strong

A Waukesha County jury found Brooks guilty of 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

More information about the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies can be found on their Facebook page: facebook.com/Milwaukeedancingrannies

