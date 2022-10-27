UEFA punishes PSV for fan disorder at Arsenal

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — PSV Eindhoven has been punished by UEFA for fan disorder inside Arsenal’s stadium at a Europa League game last week. The game had been postponed in September because of limited police resources in London after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Those security concerns then were confirmed at the rescheduled game. UEFA has banned PSV from selling tickets to fans for the team’s game in Norway next week against Bodø/Glimt. The Dutch club must pay a $40,000 fine and compensate Arsenal for damage at the stadium. Arsenal won the game 1-0.

