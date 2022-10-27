Struggling Schalke hires Thomas Reis as coach

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke has hired Thomas Reis as its coach with a mission to save the German team from relegation. Reis joins just over a month after he was fired by Bochum. That club is Schalke’s local rival and a key opponent in the relegation fight. Schalke is last with one win from 11 games as it tries to build on promotion back to the Bundesliga last season. The team is hampered by ongoing financial problems. Reis succeeds Frank Kramer who was fired last week after just four months in charge on a run of five successive defeats.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.