Pediatrician accused of trying to meet up with teen for sex

TEMPE, Arizona (KPHO) — A now-former pediatrician at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa is accused of trying to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old for sex at the Arizona Mills mall in Tempe. On Oct. 11, 36-year-old Bryce David Olsen reportedly messaged an undercover officer posing as a teen on a social media dating site. Court documents say Olsen told the officer he was a doctor and asked if they had another social media profile where they “could continue their conversation.” The officer then gave Olsen another account, and the two began messaging. Investigators say the officer then told Olsen they were 15 years old, and Olsen began making sexual comments.

Court paperwork says Olsen said he wanted to “cuddle” with the teen and began talking about sex. He reportedly said he “had been tested and was clean” from sexually transmitted diseases. Olsen then offered sex and asked questions about the “teen’s” genitalia, investigators said. A meeting area was set up at Arizona Mills, and Olsen reportedly told the officer he would be arriving at the mall soon. Olsen then asked the “teen” where they would be. Olsen described his car, and police tracked him down and arrested him.

In an interview with police, Olsen said he was a pediatrician working at the Mesa hospital. He also reportedly said his car was left at the mall. However, police say when he was asked why he was at the mall, he said he would like to speak to his lawyer.

Banner Health released a statement to Arizona’s Family, saying Olsen was no longer employed with them. He was booked on one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

Olsen was among 16 men arrested in an undercover operation targeting child sex crimes and trafficking. During the operation, undercover detectives placed ads on websites police say are frequented by people seeking illegal sex acts involving children.

