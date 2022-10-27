No. 15 Mississippi aims to rebound against struggling Aggies

No. 15 Mississippi heads to struggling Texas A&M ahead of the Rebels’ first loss of the season. Ole Miss takes on embattled coach Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies team, which has lost three straight. The Rebels are coming off a road loss to LSU and are only slight favorites in this one. Both have been ranked in the Top 10 at some point this season. Ole Miss is led by freshman running back Quinshon Judkins and the nation’s third-ranked ground game. Versatile threat Devon Achane helps lead the Aggies offense. Texas A&M has won three of the last four meetings.

By The Associated Press

